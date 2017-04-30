Body Of Woman Found On Street In Riverside; Investigation Underway

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who was found in Riverside.
Officers say they responded to a report of a body found on the roadway just before 6 a.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, they located the female victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers believed she was a victim of a traffic collision.
An investigation is underway and police have withheld her identity pending the notification of her loved ones.
Anyone with additional information about this incident was asked to call Deputy Cortez at (951) 654-2702.
