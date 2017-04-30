3.1 Magnitude Quake Rattles San Bernardino, USGS Reports

April 30, 2017 1:16 PM

SAN BERNARDINO(CBSLA.com) — A minor quake has been reported in San Bernardino County.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.1 magnitude quake hit at just before 1 p.m. Sunday, 1.9 miles southwest of San Bernardino, and 2.5 miles north of Colton.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 16.4 kilometers.

So far, residents in Rialto, San Bernardino, Riverside, Fontana, Grand Terrace, and Highland reported feeling the quake, according to responses posted to the USGS website.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

