Suspect Struck By Gunfire In Officer-Involved Shooting In Gardena

GARDENA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a suspect is in stable condition following an officer-involved shooting in Gardena.
The incident unfolded just before noon Sunday at the intersection of Marine and Western avenues.
Police indicate that the suspect was struck by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
No officers were hurt.
What led up to the shooting was not immediately disclosed.
Anyone with information about this case was asked contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.