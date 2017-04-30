Conservative Conference Met With Mix Of Cheers, Jeers In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A packed Conservative Conference in Riverside Sunday showed it was the best of times and the worst of times, depending on your political persuasion.

CBS 2’s Greg Mills said every where you looked there were signs taking shots at President Donald Trump and Breitbart News .

“Breitbart News is actually the fake news and spreading horrible lies,” said protester Stephanie Gleason.

The conference was held at the Riverside Convention Center.

A particular target of the demonstrators was Breitbart — one of the featured speaker’s was Joel Pollak, Breitbart’s news editor.

“A lot of the hateful news, the news they spread is not based on fact,” said Giseelle O’Reilly.

Mills said things really heated up when Pollak came out of the arena to meet with protesters.

There were some testy back and forth, and it didn’t go well — but protesters did tell Mills they appreciated Pollak’s effort.

“I was very surprised. Actually having someone out here was nice,” said one woman.

Inside, the crowd chanted, “U.S.A.”

Most of the protesters left by the time the conference actually stated. That was duly noted by the first speaker who got a round of applause for mentioning.

They took a couple of more digs at the people protesting.

“Just in the event we happen to have a protester who snuck in — had an extra 30 bucks cause we know most of them don’t work,” said one speaker to laughter.

Ernie Ott has attended conferences like this one and says jokes aside, the conference was presented by and for conservatives who believe hearing opinions from like-minded people is very worthwhile.

“Straight scoop on again, what’s going well, what’s going poorly,” Ott said.

The focus on today was President Trump’s first 100 days in office, and no surprise, the people at the conference gave him high marks.

“Mr. Trump is really trying to do what he promised,” said Isela Bowles.

“I agree with everything Mr, Trump has to say,” said Anita Rhodes.

Trump went to Twitter to list his accomplishments.