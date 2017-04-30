Best Festivals Near Orange County This Summer

The summer is here and Southern California provides some of the best festivals and events that bring people from all over the world to enjoy. Music, art, automobiles, culture and sports are all available to explore, enjoy and appreciate. The diverse culture and vibrant scene in Orange County is one not to be missed. Here are some of the best festivals to catch this summer.



Newport Beach Jazz Festival

Date: June 2 through June 4, 2017 1107 Jamboree RoadNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 360-7800Date: June 2 through June 4, 2017 Catching some sun and some jazz music at the beach is one of the best and unique experiences in the Orange County area and a tradition in Newport Beach with the annual Jazz Festival. There is an assortment of performances that weekend including Michael McDonald, Peter White, Paul Taylor and Euge Groove, Average White Band, Brian Culbertson, Stephanie Mills and much more. A Friday night kick off concert is also planned with Jonathan Fritzen and Vincent Ingala. The festival vendors will also have world-class cuisine and have some of your favorite food and drink selections to enjoy the entire weekend.



Southern California Extreme Autofest

Date: July 29, 2017 and Sept. 9, 2017 2000 E. Gene Autry WayAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 940-2000Date: July 29, 2017 and Sept. 9, 2017 End off the summer with the Southern California Extreme Autofest taking place in Anaheim September 9th. If you are an auto enthusiast and love to see what is going on under the hood, this is the event for you. If you enjoy car shows, exotic show and racers this event will satisfy your interests. The event is a feature of hundreds of tricked out rides from all over the region competing for cash, trophies, and bragging rights. You will also find tricked out trucks, motor sports, motorcycle trick demos and an audio challenge. Along with live concerts and a bikini contest to round of the festivities, this will be the event to attend to finish up the summer at the Angel’s Stadium.



Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

Date: June 30 through Sept. 3, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 935 Laguna Canyon RoadLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 494-3030Date: June 30 through Sept. 3, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. More than 200 local Laguna Beach artists gather in the summer at The Sawdust Art & Craft Festival to showcase some of their best work for the duration of the summer season. The unique experience known by many to be a local stable event in the area captures an audience including art enthusiasts, collectors and even novice artists. This tradition started back in 1966. Expect to see hand-blown and fused glass, painting, jewelry, surf art, ceramics, clothing, textiles, wood and metal sculptures, photography and much more. There is no judges throughout the summer. It is all about appreciation of local talent. You may also catch art demonstrations, workshops and other events that may inspire your creative talents.



Sancocho

Date: June 10, 2017 1101 W. McKinley Ave.Pomona, CA 91768(909) 815-4323Date: June 10, 2017 The vibrant Latino community in Southern California gathers June 10th to celebrate the Sancocho Festival filled with music, dance and food from the various countries throughout North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. In past festivities there was representation from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Brazil, Bolivia, Panama, Argentina, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Ecuador and even Spain. There is free admission for children under the age of 13. All is welcome to come and celebrate with planned entertainment including Brazilian dancers, live Salsa music, live Mariachi music, Colombian & Peruvian Folklore, Bachata from the Dominican Republic and much more!



Vans US Open Of Surfing

Date: July 29 through August 6, 2017 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. 315 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 969-3492Date: July 29 through August 6, 2017 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The nine day celebration in the heart of surf culture is the annual Vans US Open of Surfing event. It is a time to celebrate surfing and the surf culture which typically heralds more than 300 world class athletes from all over the world. Along with the surf competition you can enjoy skateboarding and BMX in the same area. This is event is free for those that attend and family-friendly. Expect to see sponsored exhibits that will include free outdoor movie showings, art installations, retail stores close by, athlete meet and greets with autograph sessions and musical acts.

By Elle Toussi