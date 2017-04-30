18-Wheel Truck Plows Into Apartment Building In California; 5 Hurt

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say an 18-wheel truck plowed into an occupied apartment complex in California on Sunday morning.
Officers in Fullerton responded to the 600 block of Imperial Highway just after 6 a.m. following reports of the tractor-trailer into a building.
When they arrived on scene, they located the big rig inside the building, and began evacuating residents.
Police said five apartments were evacuated, and those units have been deemed uninhabitable due to safety concerns.
Authorities said the truck driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment. Three residents in the building – including a 2-year-old – were also transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police said an initial investigation review that the tractor-trailer was traveling within the posted speed limit along Imperial Highway when it suddenly veered across lanes, struck a curb, and plowed into the building.
The cause of the collision is not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Cpl. Bailor at (714) 738-6813 with the Fullerton Police Department.