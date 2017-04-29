Groundbreaking: Elon Musk Reveals More On LA Underground Tunnel Plan

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk Friday revealed his ambitious plan to move Los Angeles’ traffic underground.
At a TED conference, he released a short video of the concept. His plan includes platforms that act like elevators carrying the cars to an underground series of tunnels.
The platforms then transport the cars at speeds of more than 120 miles an hour.
Musk appears to be getting serious about the project.
Also Friday, he unveiled his tunnel-digging machine outside Hawthorne-based SpaceX.
In December, Musk said that Los Angeles’ transportation issues had inspired him to launch a firm — the Boring Company – that would focus on traffic-alleviating underground tunnels.
In January, SpaceX held a Hyperloop Pod competition in which university teams from across the world tested out pods on a track that simulated how pods would possibly shoot through a vacuum-like underground tunnel, known as a Hyperloop, at about 70 miles per hour.
It is still unclear when or if the tunnel project will happen and what it might cost.
