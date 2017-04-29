Brush Fire Destroys House, 2 Outbuildings In Riverside

April 29, 2017 6:15 PM
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A wind-driven, fast-moving brush fire destroyed one home and two outbuildings in Riverside Saturday afternoon, according to Capt. Tim Odebralski of the City of Riverside Fire Department.

The three-alarm blaze broke out around 3:30 p.m. near Jones Avenue and Valley Drive.

At one point, flames were burning just across the street from some homes. But firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it could reach other properties.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued, but no residents evacuated, according to Odebralski, who said it took firefighters less than an hour to put out the 15-acre fire.

“The winds were just blowing. By the time I ran half way up that hill, I ran over here; fire department show in. We couldn’t see anything. It was just white smoke everywhere. Black smoke,” one homeowner said.

No one was hurt.

