LA Rams Come To Terms With 11 Undrafted College Free Agents

April 29, 2017 9:06 PM
Filed Under: College Free Agents, Rams, Undrafted, USC

LOS ANGELES  (CBSLA.com)  – The Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday that they have agreed to terms with 11 college free agents.

The 2017 undrafted rookie class includes one player from UCLA and one from USC.

They are:

· DB Ishmael Adams, UCLA
· DB Jared Collins, Arkansas
· ILB Kevin Davis, Colorado State
· RB Justin Davis, USC
· OL Jake Eldrenkamp, Washington
· OL Anthony McMeans, New Mexico State
· TE Johnny Mundt, Oregon
· OLB Folarin Orimolade, Dartmouth
· DB Aarion Penton, Missouri
· DT Casey Sayles, Ohio University
· DB Dravious Wright, NC State

