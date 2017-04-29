Frenzy Expected Over Hamilton Tickets As They Go On Sale Sunday Morning At Pantages

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Hamilton is coming to Los Angeles, and fans cannot wait to get their hands on tickets that go on sale Sunday morning.
The musical will be at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood from Aug. 11 to Dec. 30.
Tickets will be up for grabs starting at 10 a.m. You can buy them on the theater’s website, at the theater’s box office or by phone at (800) 982-2787.
The prices range from as low as $85 to as high as $6772, according to one online ticket provider.
Tickets to Hamilton are not easy to get, and 60,000 fans in San Francisco learned that lesson all too well last year. They were waiting in an online queue for hours for pre-sale tickets only to be told the tickets were sold out.
But minutes after, more than 2,000 tickets popped up on the ticket resell site, StubHub, according to SFGate.com.