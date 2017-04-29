4 Hurt, Gunman Reportedly Driving Around Pico-Rivera, Whittier Area Firing Shots

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a gunman was driving around the Whittier, Pico-Rivera and La Mirada area.
Officials confirmed to CBS2/KCAL9 that there are at least four victims.
The condition of the victims was unclear. But officials said all four were taken to area hospitals.
The gunman was reportedly at large.
It was unclear if the attack was gang-related.
No motive was given for the attack or if the victims were targeted.
