$61M Lottery Ticket Sold In Laguna Hills

April 29, 2017 2:31 PM
LAGUNA HILLS (CBSLA.com) – The winning ticket for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Laguna Hills.

The ticket matching all six winning numbers was purchased at a 7-Eleven located at 27001 Moulton Parkway, according to a news release Saturday from the California Lottery.

The winner, who has not yet come forward, will have the choice of taking annual payments over 30 years or taking a lump sum of $37.3 million.

The winning number was 6-13-18-20-31 and Mega number 13.

The 7-Eleven will receive a $305,000 retail bonus for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.

In January, a man won $191 million after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket in the San Bernardino County town of Nipton.

