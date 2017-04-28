Woman Found Stabbed To Death Outside La Habra Restaurant, Suspect Arrested

LA HABRA (CBSLA.com) – A woman was found stabbed to death Friday in a vehicle parked outside a restaurant in La Habra, and a man who police believe killed her was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said.

Officers went to the parking lot of a Green Burrito restaurant in the 900 block of West Whittier Boulevard shortly after 6 a.m., when authorities received a 911 call about a person in the parking lot who was armed with a knife, the La Habra Police Department reported.

When officers at the scene they found an 18-year-old La Habra man “armed with a knife,” a police statement said. Detectives withheld the man’s name.

“The subject’s clothing was covered in blood and he appeared to have a wound to his neck,” the statement said. “Officers directed him to drop the weapon multiple times, but he refused to follow those directions.”

Officers used a taser and “sponge round” projectiles to overpower him and take him into custody, and paramedics treated him at the scene and took him to a hospital for further treatment.

“Prior to being transported, (he) directed officers to check a vehicle in the parking lot,” police said. “Officers did so and found a female adult, with multiple stab wounds, deceased.”

The woman’s name was withheld, pending family notification.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, at this time it is believed that there are no outstanding suspects in this case,” police said.

