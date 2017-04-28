Suspicious Device In Mission Viejo Prompts Bomb Squad Callout

April 28, 2017 12:46 PM

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA.com) — A possible explosive device spotted just off El Toro Road Friday that prompted the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to shut down the roadway and dispatch its bomb squad turned out to be harmless.

The device was spotted just before noon near Glenn Ranch Road, according to Orange County sheriff’s Lt. Lane Lagaret. It turned out to be the casing of a bell, OCSD confirmed just before 1 p.m.

A Sig Alert was issued and deputies shut down traffic in both directions on El Toro Road for about 100 yards east and west of Glenn Ranch during the investigation.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch