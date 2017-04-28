Suspicious Device In Mission Viejo Prompts Bomb Squad Callout

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA.com) — A possible explosive device spotted just off El Toro Road Friday that prompted the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to shut down the roadway and dispatch its bomb squad turned out to be harmless.
The device was spotted just before noon near Glenn Ranch Road, according to Orange County sheriff’s Lt. Lane Lagaret. It turned out to be the casing of a bell, OCSD confirmed just before 1 p.m.
A Sig Alert was issued and deputies shut down traffic in both directions on El Toro Road for about 100 yards east and west of Glenn Ranch during the investigation.
