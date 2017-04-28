Missing Boy’s Father’s South Pasadena Home Searched

April 28, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Missing Boy, Search Warrant, South Pasadena

SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — A search warrant was served Friday at the South Pasadena home of a man whose 5-year-old son has been missing for about a week.

Investigators went to the home of 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. to look for possible forensic evidence linked to the child’s disappearance, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano said. A specially trained cadaver dog was used in the search effort, she said.

Ever since Aramazd Andressian Jr. was reported missing by his mother at 9 a.m. Saturday, authorities have searched Arroyo Seco Park, where his father was found unconscious; Santa Barbara County’s Lake Cachuma Recreation Center, where the boy was spotted with his father on April 21; and Orange County, where the father and son apparently spent the morning of April 20 at Disneyland.

Detectives have been in touch with relatives in Armenia and customs agents, though local police say they do not believe the boy has traveled there.

Investigators are still working on building a case against Aramazd Andressian Sr., who was released from jail Tuesday. He had been held on $10 million bail since being arrested on Saturday.

aramazd andressian jr1 Missing Boys Fathers South Pasadena Home SearchedThe child is white, 4 feet 1, 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and plaid shorts and has a small mole on the bottom of his right shoulder.

South Pasadena police asked anyone with information about the boy to call them at (626) 403-7297. Sheriff’s detectives can be reached at (323) 890-5500.

