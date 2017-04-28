Raid Nets Two Arrests In Armed Robbery Spree

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) – A man and woman suspected in five armed robberies and a burglary going back to February were arrested in a raid this week in Central Alameda, police said.

In a news release Friday, Burbank police identified the suspects as 20-year-olds Timothy Hayes and Unique Rivers, both of Los Angeles. Along with

several counts of robbery and burglary, they are also facing one count each of attempted murder in connection with a robbery at a Burbank donut shop in March, police said.

At about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Burbank and Glendale police SWAT teams raided a residence in the 4500 block of Ascot Avenue, where they arrested Hayes and Rivers.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for a series of armed robberies, the latest of which occurred on the morning of March 22 at a Burbank donut shop. Burbank police report that two suspects entered Kim’s Donuts & Coffee at 403 North Victory Blvd. One of them was armed with a handgun and both were wearing masks. One of the suspects held the 45-year-old owner at gunpoint while the other searched him.

During the holdup, the owner tried to grab the handgun. In the ensuing struggle, the armed suspect “pointed the handgun towards the victim’s chest and pulled the trigger,” police said, but the gun did not fire. The suspects fled and the owner was not seriously hurt.

Burbank police, working with Glendale and Los Angeles police, identified Hayes and Rivers as suspects in the donut shop robbery and linked them to four other robberies and a burglary that occurred in the Los Angeles and Glendale areas.

One of the four robberies happened at an Arco gas station in Glendale on the same morning at the donut shop robbery, just minutes prior, police said.

The other incidents are:

— March 20: An armed robbery at Yum Yum Donuts at 606 West Glenoaks Blvd. in Glendale.

— March 20: An armed robbery of Daily Donuts at 1908 Hillhurst Ave. in the city of Los Angeles.

— Feb. 16: An armed robbery of Honey Donuts at 1883 Daly St. in the city of Los Angeles.

— Feb. 16: A commercial burglary at Rite-Optics Optometry at 5591 Huntington Dr. in the city of Los Angeles.

Each is being held on $1.3 million bail. They will appear for a hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court in Burbank Friday.