A Father’s Desperate Plea To The Public: ‘Please Help Me Find My Son’

SPUTH PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — The father of a missing 5-year-old boy made a statement through his attorney Friday evening asking the public to please help him find the boy.

Aramazd Andressian Jr., has been missing nearly a week. Today South Pasadena Police seached his dad’s home for forensic clues.

Andressian Sr. released the following statement:

“I am desperate to find my son, Aramazd Jr., and need the public’s help. I hope and pray for the safe return of my only child, my namesake, who has been missing since last Saturday morning, April 22nd.

There has been a great deal of speculation regarding the timeline around his disappearance. The last time I saw my son was on Saturday morning, the 22nd, at Arroyo Park near my home in South Pasadena. After breakfast Aramazd Jr. wanted to go to the park before we were to meet his mother for a custody exchange at 9 a.m. In one moment, I was at the park with my son, and then I found myself waking up in Huntington Memorial Hospital hours later.

I was told that a Good Samaritan found me unconscious on the ground near my car, with young Aramazd nowhere in sight. I can only speculate that I must have been attacked in the park, given my unresponsive state and subsequent physical condition.

My family and I are heartbroken and grief-stricken that Aramazd Jr. is missing and may be in harm’s way.

I am pleading with the public to come forward with any knowledge of Aramazd Jr.’s whereabouts or information regarding the circumstances leading up to his disappearance.

If you have any information to share, please call the South Pasadena Police Department at (626) 403-7297, or the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation. Please continue to pray for Aramazd Jr.’s safe return.”