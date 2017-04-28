Man Killed, 2 Hurt After Truck Slams Into Freeway Overcrossing In Agoura Hills

April 28, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: 101 Freeway, Agoura Hills, Fatal Crash

AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured Friday when a car crashed into the embankment off of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Agoura Hills.

The crash was reported about 1:55 a.m. on the freeway at Chesebro Road, Los Angeles County fire dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman said.

A 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck apparently left the road “for undetermined reasons” and collided with the metal guard rail, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol.

“After the impact, the Chevrolet continued on and eventually collided with the Chesebro Road concrete overcrossing,” the statement said.

A passenger died at the scene, and the driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment, CHP officials said. All the victims were men.

The two westbound right lanes were closed throughout the morning during the investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

