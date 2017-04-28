Man Killed, 2 Hurt After Truck Slams Into Freeway Overcrossing In Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured Friday when a car crashed into the embankment off of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Agoura Hills.

The crash was reported about 1:55 a.m. on the freeway at Chesebro Road, Los Angeles County fire dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman said.

A 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck apparently left the road “for undetermined reasons” and collided with the metal guard rail, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol.

“After the impact, the Chevrolet continued on and eventually collided with the Chesebro Road concrete overcrossing,” the statement said.

A passenger died at the scene, and the driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment, CHP officials said. All the victims were men.

SIGALERT CONTINUES: 101 Westbound at Chesebro. 2 right lanes remain closed. Backed up out of Woodland Hills. @KNX1070 — scott burt (@scottburtknx) April 28, 2017

The two westbound right lanes were closed throughout the morning during the investigation.

