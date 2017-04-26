Driver Was Making Plans To Have Sex With Co-Worker When He Left Student On Bus

April 26, 2017 11:49 PM
WHITTIER (CBSLA.com)  —  It’s been nearly two years since a Whittier teen with autism died after being left on the back of a school bus for several hours on a sweltering day.

Newly released video testimony may prove disturbing allegations involving the bus driver.

Attorneys for the boy’s family say the video shows the bus driver had an affair with a married co-worker at the time of the boy’s death.

CBS2’s Peter Daut has the shocking video.

Lawyers for Paul Lee’s family says the video proves Armando Ramirez left Lee on the back of the bus to go have sex.

Ramirez  testified about the secret arrangement he made that day:

“We were going to go over to my home,” he said.

The attorney says, “Were you were living with your wife and children?”

Ramirez replies, “That’s correct.”

The woman he allegedly had the affair with also gave a deposition.

The attorney said, “Both of you just wanted to run to his house and have sex, right?”

She replied, “on that day, yes.”

Lee’s family is suing the school district and bus company, Pupil Transportation Cooperative.

Ramirez pleaded guilty this year to a count of felony dependent adult abuse resulting in death. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Daut reports attorneys for Ramirez, the bus company and the school district have not commented so far.

The civil trial is set for May 15.

