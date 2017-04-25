Fiery Big Rig Crash Shuts Down Freeway Near Los Feliz; 1 Dead, Several Hurt

LOS FELIZ (CBSLA.com) — A big rig went up in flames in a crash and ensuing blaze that left one person dead and at least nine people hurt on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Los Feliz area.

The crash involving at least four vehicles occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway near Colorado Avenue, authorities said.

A pickup truck heading northbound on the freeway lost control, hitting another vehicle before crashing through the center divider, according to a preliminary report from Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two big rigs were involved in the crash on the southbound side of the freeway along with at least two other vehicles, one of which ended up wedged under one of the big rigs.

It wasn’t immediately known which vehicle the person who died was in, but the nine other injuries were considered relatively minor, authorities said.

5 freeway south near Colorado Blvd. in Glendale burbank LA south of 134 fwy. Multiple injuries accident. AVOID #breakingNews pic.twitter.com/DYaeKxaD7C — Raul Roa (@raulroa) April 25, 2017

Officials expected the freeway to remain closed through the afternoon and possibly into early evening commute.

