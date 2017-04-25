TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly Big Rig Crash Shuts Down 5 Freeway | Listen To KNX 1070

Fiery Big Rig Crash Shuts Down Freeway Near Los Feliz; 1 Dead, Several Hurt

April 25, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Big Rig Crash

LOS FELIZ (CBSLA.com) — A big rig went up in flames in a crash and ensuing blaze that left one person dead and at least nine people hurt on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Los Feliz area.

The crash involving at least four vehicles occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway near Colorado Avenue, authorities said.

A pickup truck heading northbound on the freeway lost control, hitting another vehicle before crashing through the center divider, according to a preliminary report from Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two big rigs were involved in the crash on the southbound side of the freeway along with at least two other vehicles, one of which ended up wedged under one of the big rigs.

It wasn’t immediately known which vehicle the person who died was in, but the nine other injuries were considered relatively minor, authorities said.

Officials expected the freeway to remain closed through the afternoon and possibly into early evening commute.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia