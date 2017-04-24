Woman Critically Hurt In Corona Hit-And-Run

CORONA (CBSLA.com) – Investigators are searching for a possibly female driver who struck and critically injured a woman in Corona late Friday afternoon.
According to Corona police, 44-year-old Dora Bran of Riverside was in a crosswalk on Vicentia Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. when a black Mercedes Benz SUV struck her while turning onto Vicentia Avenue from West 6th Street.
The driver fled. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition as of Monday, police confirmed.
Corona police have released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle, believed to have been driven by a woman. The vehicle may have front-end damage. The driver’s side curtain airbags may have also deployed, police said.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 951-817-5784.