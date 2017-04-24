Reported Gunman Barricaded In Downtown LA Apartment Building

April 24, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Man With A Gun

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A SWAT team responded Monday to a downtown Los Angeles apartment building after a man ran inside after firing shots at a passing vehicle, police said.

Officers were sent shortly before noon to the area of Eighth and Santee streets on a report of shots fired shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police say the man, believed to be in his 20s, was armed with a handgun.

The man reportedly fired shots at a passing vehicle before barricading himself inside the building, according to KNX 1070’s Claudia Peschiutta.

Traffic was being rerouted away from the intersection.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia