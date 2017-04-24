Reported Gunman Barricaded In Downtown LA Apartment Building

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A SWAT team responded Monday to a downtown Los Angeles apartment building after a man ran inside after firing shots at a passing vehicle, police said.
Officers were sent shortly before noon to the area of Eighth and Santee streets on a report of shots fired shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No one was hit by the gunfire.
Police say the man, believed to be in his 20s, was armed with a handgun.
The man reportedly fired shots at a passing vehicle before barricading himself inside the building, according to KNX 1070’s Claudia Peschiutta.
Traffic was being rerouted away from the intersection.
