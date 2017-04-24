Pedestrian Fatally Struck While Walking On 60 Freeway

HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — One person was killed Monday when he was struck by a car while walking on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Hacienda Heights, authorities said.
It happened at 2:04 a.m. on the westbound Pomona Freeway at Azusa Avenue, California Highway Patrol Tony Polizzi said. The pedestrian, a man whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of a Ford Mustang stayed on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.
CHP officers shut down all westbound lanes briefly for the investigation and diverted traffic off the freeway at Azusa Avenue.
