Pedestrian Fatally Struck While Walking On 60 Freeway

April 24, 2017 5:51 AM
Filed Under: 60 Freeway, Fatal Crash, Hacienda Heights

HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — One person was killed Monday when he was struck by a car while walking on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Hacienda Heights, authorities said.

It happened at 2:04 a.m. on the westbound Pomona Freeway at Azusa Avenue, California Highway Patrol Tony Polizzi said. The pedestrian, a man whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a Ford Mustang stayed on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

CHP officers shut down all westbound lanes briefly for the investigation and diverted traffic off the freeway at Azusa Avenue.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia