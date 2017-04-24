Body Found In Chino Hills State Park Likely That Of Missing Biker

BREA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities believe that a body discovered in Chino Hills State Park Monday likely belongs to a missing mountain biker.
The family of 43-year-old Sokha Pho reported him missing Sunday after he failed to show up at his mother’s house, the Orange County Register reports.
He was believed to have gone mountain biking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, where his car was found. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies began a search for him Sunday night.
At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s helicopter spotted a body that matched Pho’s description near Raptor Ridge Trail in Chino Hills State Park, about eight miles from where his car was parked. The body showed signs of obvious trauma, officials with California State Parks reported.
“All we know is that there’s obvious signs of death with trauma,” said Kelly Elliott, Inland Empire district superintendent with CSP.
The San Bernardino County coroner’s office was called to the scene. Since the body was found in San Bernardino County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department has transferred the investigation over to San Bernardino Sheriff’s detectives.