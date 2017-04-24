Best Coffee Shops In Santa Monica

Los Angeles is all about craft coffee shops these days. So, skip Starbucks or Peet’s Coffee and visit these Santa Monica coffee shops that take this daily beverage to the next level.



Lo/Cal

2214 Pico Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(424) 322-2710

www.local-coffee.com 2214 Pico BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90405(424) 322-2710 Lo/Cal exudes cool. And, you’ll feel it as soon as you walk through their massive doors. Situated on Pico, the coffee shop specializes in brewing Stumptown blends. What makes this coffee shop different though is their incredible cold brew coffee on draft. Brewed without heat over a long period of time, they create it by steeping coffee in room temperature water over the course of 12 hours and then filtering it to create a smooth, sweet and delicious cold brew. The perfect way to describe it is that it looks and tastes like a mix of Guinness beer with coffee, but without the alcohol and more than double the caffeine kick. You can also order up their Nitro cold brew, which is a creamy cold brew that’s simply delicious. If you’re not into cold brew, don’t fear though, as they offer any type of coffee you desire. From lattes to espresso and plain old hot coffee, you can get a delicious cup whatever your preference. Lo/Cal also has shelves which feature goods from Lemon Bird and Isabella’s Cookie Company, as well as a great selection of tasty fresh juices and old-style sodas. The shop is open every day until 5pm.



Caffe Luxxe

925 Montana Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 394-2222

www.caffeluxxe.com 925 Montana AveSanta Monica, CA 90403(310) 394-2222 With locations in Santa Monica and Brentwood, Caffe Luxxe is dedicated to offering the best coffee and pastries in a European style cafe. The shop is the brainchild of Gary Chau and Mark Wain who quit their jobs in 2006 to work together. It’s surely paid off. This cafe brings European style to Santa Monica’s most popular streets and has become a staple of the area. Through their love of European culture, you can feel the influence once you step into this coffee shop, which also serves up pastries, savory items, as well as gift items. Created to bring luxury coffee to Los Angeles, this coffee shop was one of the first to bring artisanal espresso and brewed coffee to the area as well. They take their coffee very seriously here, too.



Dogtown Coffee

2003 Main St

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 310-3665

www.dogtowncoffee.com 2003 Main StSanta Monica, CA 90405(310) 310-3665 Serving up rustic and healthy breakfast throughout the day as well as lunch, Dogtown Coffee is located in the landmark Jeff Ho Surfboards and Zephyr Productions space on the corner of Main and Bay Street in Santa Monica. With a surfing and skateboard vibe, Dogtown considers itself a community hangout spot where people can meet up. Featuring walls of skateboarders and surfers, as well as skateboards for sale, Dogtown is a casual spot to grab both healthy food options, and great coffee, and smoothies. While you can order up any type of coffee, including espresso and lattes, as well as just a regular cup, their popular cup is a caramel latte.



The Refinery

413 Santa Monica Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 986-2776

www.facebook.com 413 Santa Monica BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 986-2776 Featuring artisanal blends, this cool industrial space serves coffee with passion from friendly baristas. Located on Santa Monica Boulevard between 4th and 5th, The Refinery serves a fine selection of coffee which is brewed to order. Make sure to also order up some of their tasty pastries to go along with your cappuccino, latte, espresso or cup of regular coffee. The shop also offers up free wifi and free two hour parking. It’s a lively spot where people love to hang out, do work, and meet up with friends.