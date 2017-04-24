Angels Edge Blue Jays, 2-1

ANAHEIM (AP) — With the infield playing in, Cameron Maybin broke from third on contact and scored on a close play at the plate in the fifth inning to give the Angels a 2-1 victory Monday night over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Right-hander Jesse Chavez, who took the loss in Friday’s 13-inning loss to Toronto, went six innings for the Angels, holding the Blue Jays to one run on four hits. Chavez (2-3) walked four but struck out seven.
Bud Norris pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save.
Catcher Russell Martin’s solo home run in the fourth accounted for Toronto’s only run. It was Martin’s second of the season.
The Angels tied the score in the bottom of the fourth when a Mike Trout double turned into a triple after right-fielder Jose Bautista slipped. Albert Pujols singled to score Trout.
The Angels’ winning rally in the fifth came against Francisco Liriano (1-2).
