Monrovia Shooting Leaves 1 Teen Dead, 1 Teen In Critical Condition

MONROVIA (CBSLA.com) — Two teenagers were shot at a Monrovia home late Saturday night. An 18-year-old man died at the scene and a 17-year-old boy is in critical condition, police said.
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating. They have not released a motive and they don’t have much of a description for the shooter.
Police got the call just before midnight. A neighbor says he heard young people playing music and talking, just before hearing the gun shots.
“I heard gunshots, ran out my back door and walked away because I’m not used to all this,” Art Flores said.
Most of the people on Cypress Avenue say they heard nothing at all.
Friends of the teenagers shot say they are high school students. They don’t live on this street but were instead visiting a friend.