Ex-Officer In California Accused Of Raping 5 Women While On Duty To Stand Trial

April 23, 2017 2:00 PM

REDWOOD CITY (AP) — A judge in Northern California has ordered a former police officer who’s accused of raping five women while on duty to stand trial.

The Daily Journal in San Mateo reports a San Mateo County Superior Court judge on Friday ordered 32-year-old Noah Winchester to trial.

Prosecutors last year charged Winchester with raping the women between July 2013 and October 2015 while he served with the San Mateo Police Department and as an officer for the Los Rios Community College District in Sacramento.

Winchester quit the police department in February 2016, four months after the criminal investigation was launched. San Mateo is about 20 miles south of San Francisco.

He is accused of raping two women while on duty as a campus police officer and three women while in uniform with San Mateo.

