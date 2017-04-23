Coachella Calls It A Wrap With Hot Rapper Kendrick Lamar

INDIO (CBSLA.com) — The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival wrapped on Sunday with rapper Kendrick Lamar taking the stage.
While the closing day saw triple-digit temperatures, the hottest thing around was definitely Compton native Lamar
He’s fresh off the release of his latest album “Damn,” and he got the coveted closing night spot.
Others looking to repeat strong first weekend performances included Lorde, who emerged from a nearly three-year performing and recording hiatus with new material for the desert crowds, and composer Hans Zimmer, who delighted audiences with some of his most popular works from film.
Last weekend, Zimmer was joined by Pharrell Williams. They happily collaborated on the film “Hidden Figures.”
Saturday-night headliner Lady Gaga delivered a similar rendition of her first weekend performance, including singles from her latest album “Joanne.”
The six-time Grammy award winner also paid a somber tribute to a cancer- stricken friend with a piano version of “The Edge of Glory.”
Authorities reported no major arrested, injuries or incidents during the huge festival.
Indio Police planned to release the number and nature of weekend arrests and citations on Tuesday, said Sgt. Dan Marshall.
