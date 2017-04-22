Suspect Shot, Injured By LAPD Officers In North Hills

NORTH HILLS (CBSLA.com) – Los Angeles police shot and injured a suspect during a confrontation in North Hills Saturday morning.
At about 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Burnet Avenue and Rayen Street on a report of a man with a gun.
According to police, when officers arrived, they encountered a suspect who threatened to shoot them. When the suspect refused to comply with their directives, the man was shot in the torso by officers, police said.
He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No officers were hurt in the incident.
It was unclear if the suspect was armed with a gun. His name and the exact circumstances which precipitated the shooting were not immediately released.