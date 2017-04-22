‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Dead At 56

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Erin Moran, the actress who played spunky Joanie Cunningham on ABC’s long-running sitcom “Happy Days,” has died.
Moran died at 56 .
An autopsy is pending.
Officials were called to her residence in Indiana around 4:10 p.m. Saturday and they said they discovered an “unresponsive” female.
Moran didn’t find much success following the 70s era sitcom. A spin off, “Joanie Loves Chachi” aired for just one season in 1982.
This is breaking news and will be updated as facts become available.