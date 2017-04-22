‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Dead At 56

April 22, 2017 6:34 PM
Filed Under: Chachi, Erin Moran, Happy Days, Joanie, Obit, Sitcom

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —   Erin Moran, the actress who played spunky Joanie Cunningham on ABC’s long-running sitcom “Happy Days,” has died.

Moran died at 56 .

An autopsy is pending.

Officials were called to her residence in Indiana around 4:10 p.m. Saturday and they said they discovered an “unresponsive” female.

Moran didn’t find much success following the 70s era sitcom. A spin off, “Joanie Loves Chachi” aired for just one season in 1982.

This is breaking news and will be updated as facts become available.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia