Clippers’ Blake Griffin To Miss Remainder Of Playoffs With Toe Injury

April 22, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – The Los Angeles Clippers announced Saturday that forward Blake Griffin will miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs after injuring his toe during Friday night’s game 3 win against the Utah Jazz.

The Clippers reported that Griffin suffered an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe.

Griffin left the game with 3:18 remaining in the second quarter and did not return after landing awkwardly following a transition layup. The five-time All-Star had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia