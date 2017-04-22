Clippers’ Blake Griffin To Miss Remainder Of Playoffs With Toe Injury

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – The Los Angeles Clippers announced Saturday that forward Blake Griffin will miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs after injuring his toe during Friday night’s game 3 win against the Utah Jazz.
The Clippers reported that Griffin suffered an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe.
Griffin left the game with 3:18 remaining in the second quarter and did not return after landing awkwardly following a transition layup. The five-time All-Star had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.
