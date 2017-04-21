Woman Shot, Killed At North Long Beach Motel, Police Say

April 21, 2017 2:15 PM
NORTH LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Police said a woman was shot and killed Friday morning at a motel in North Long Beach.

The shooting was reported at approximately 9:50 a.m. at a motel located at Long Beach Boulevard and Cambridge Street. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she died, according Long Beach police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt. Her name was not released.

At about 11:30 a.m., the search for the suspect prompted police to issue an advisory warning the public to avoid the area around the 710 Freeway and Long Beach Boulevard, as well as Gordon and Barclay streets. Residents in that area were told to stay in their homes until further notice. SWAT teams were also canvassing the neighborhood.

As of 2 p.m., there was still no word on whether the suspect had been captured.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately confirmed.

