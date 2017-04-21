Dozens Displaced Following Wilmington Apartment Fire

April 21, 2017 9:03 PM
WILMINGTON (CBSLA.com)  —   A large and stubborn fire displaced two dozen residents of a Wilmington apartment complex Friday morning.

No one was injured in the blaze that took place in the 500 block of North Wilmington Boulevard just after 9:40 a.m.

Fire Department spoksewoman Amy Bastman said the fire was knocked down in about an hour.

The fire spread quickly over several units in the single-story building.

Officials said the roof partially collapsed.

Authorities said 26 people — 15 children — were displaced by the fire.

KCAL 9’s Stacey Butler reported that the Red Cross was on hand quickly to help with the relocation efforts.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

