Chargers Start New Era With First LA-Area Game Against Dolphins

CARSON (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Chargers will play their first regular-season game since leaving San Diego at StubHub Center Sept. 17 against the Miami Dolphins after opening the season at Denver Sept. 11.
The Chargers home schedule will conclude New Year’s Eve against the Oakland Raiders.
It also will include games against the Kansas City Chiefs (Sept. 24), Philadelphia Eagles (Oct. 1), Denver Broncos (Oct. 22), Buffalo Bills (Nov. 19), Cleveland Browns (Dec. 3) and Washington Redskins (Dec. 10).
The road schedule also includes the team’s first Thanksgiving Day game since 1969, Nov. 23 against the Dallas Cowboys, and a Saturday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 16.
“To play Thanksgiving in Dallas is awesome,” quarterback Philip Rivers said Thursday after the NFL announced its schedule.
“Every year, I always wonder if that will ever be us playing in that game,” Rivers said. “That’s a game the whole country watches and now we get to play in it.”
The Chargers’ other road games will be against the New York Giants (Oct. 8), Oakland (Oct. 15), New England (Oct. 29), Jacksonville Jaguars (Nov. 12), and New York Jets (Dec. 24).
