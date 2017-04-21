Car Goes Over Cliff Near Mullholland In Hollywood Hills

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) – Crews were searching for patients after a car went over the side of a cliff near Mullholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills Friday night.
At about 8:40 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 9700 block of Blantyre Drive to find a car down the side of the cliff, about 150 yards from Mulholland Drive.
It was unclear if there were any patients or how many.
LAFD Urban Search and Rescue ground crews were making their way to the car while a chopper was providing air support. No further details were confirmed.