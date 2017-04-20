Sen. Feinstein Holds Heated Town Hall In South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Longtime U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein attempted to field questions on an array of issues from frustrated constituents during a frenzied town hall Thursday morning in Los Angeles.
The sold out town hall drew about a thousand people to the First AME Church in South Los Angeles. There were also protesters outside the church. The crowd often shouted their disappointed with the senator. At one point, she was asked if she would be co-sponsoring a single-payer healthcare bill with Sen. Bernie Sanders, and she responded no.
“Not at this stage,” Feinstein said to a round of boos.
Along with healthcare, she was asked questions on race relations, immigration, transportation, Aliso Canyon, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the attack in Syria.
“The time has come to take those places out, you cannot let children die in this way,” Feinstein said on Syria.
Now 83, Feinstein has served in the Senate since 1992. One person at the town hall asked her how she feels about term limits for senators, since there have been questions about her retiring. Feinstein responded that she doesn’t believe term limits should be set. She wouldn’t say whether she plans to seek reelection.
“I see myself as a senator representing all of California, I’ve tried very hard to do that,” Feinstein said.
This was Feinstein’s second town hall this week. The first was in San Francisco.