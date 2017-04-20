President Of Buena Park School District Board Suspected Of Trafficking Child Porn

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — The president of the Buena Park School District’s governing board has been arrested on suspicion of trafficking child pornography.
Dennis Brian Chambers, 50, was arrested Wednesday at his home in the 8000 block of Taylor Street in Buena Park, according to Fontana police.
Officers searching the home found an electronic storage device containing thousands of child pornographic videos and images.
Fontana police say the department’s Internet Crimes Against Task Force detectives have spent the past six months working with its counterparts at the Flathead County Sheriff’s Department in Montana to root out people distributing child pornography over the Internet.
Investigators who had captured several videos and images from various members of the group determined that one suspect, identified as Chambers, had trafficked child pornography in Fontana.
Chambers, who was booked at Santa Ana Central Jail and is being held on $250,000 bail, is currently serving as president of Buena Park School District’s governing board through 2018. Chambers is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.