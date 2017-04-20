Gardena High Students Rally Against Marijuana Use On 420 Day

GARDENA (CBSLA.com) — Students at Gardena High School are commemorating 420 Day with a rally against using marijuana.

An “Anti-420” rally was held by students Thursday to warn others about the dangers of marijuana use.

The students, who are part of a task force in concert with the city of Gardena and the Police Department, say there is growing pressure to use marijuana, and that celebrities and the media have glorified the habit.

#4-20 #AntiDrugMessage kids at Gardena HS briefed on drug use, impaired driving and told, for minors Marijuana is illegal. @KNX1070 @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/0AouX6TLEz — Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) April 20, 2017

A crash car and a van were on display at the school and surrounded with police tape, to show students that marijuana use can impair driving ability and lead to major injury and fatal car accidents.

“It can cause you and inhibit your thought process, similar to alcohol, so if you’re behind the wheel of a car, you’re going to incur the same kind of feelings, which could lead to an accident or someone being seriously hurt,” an officer said.

Possessing up to an ounce of marijuana became legal in California last November. Next year, licenses for selling pot will go into effect in California.

Eight states, including the District of Columbia, have legalized recreational marijuana, but it still remains an illegal drug in the eyes of federal authorities.