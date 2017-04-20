Caught On Video: Car Dragged By Truck For Miles

CAJON PASS (CBSLA.com) — A driver says he’s lucky to be alive after his car became wedged under a truck and was dragged four miles up the Cajon Pass.

Cell phone video captured the unbelievable sight of a maroon, four-door sedan clearly stuck under a truck that continued driving up the remote canyon pass Wednesday at about 3:21 p.m. The driver in the sedan can be seen waving his hands for help behind a shattered windshield and crushed hood.

Brian Steimke posted the Facebook video, in which you can hear him saying in disbelief, “Look at that. Oh my God.”

Other drivers honked to get the truck drivers attention, and one finally got in front to stop the truck.

Steimke approaches the truck driver and asks him why he was driving so far.

“Dude, the guy was underneath your car!” Steimke is heard saying.

When the driver says he didn’t know that, Steimke says “What do you mean you didn’t know it, dude! He’s on your truck!”

The driver of the sedan, who asked to not be identified, he is just a bit sore from the collision and is simply happy to be home with his family.

The truck driver also asked to remain unidentified. According to the California Highway Patrol, this crash is not considered a criminal incident.