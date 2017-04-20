2 Men Stabbed, 1 Fatally, At Mission Viejo Apartment Complex

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA.com) — Two men were stabbed at an apartment complex near The Shops in Mission Viejo, authorities said Thursday.
The double stabbing was reported at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 28000 block of Marguerite Parkway, not far from Saddleback Valley College, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Arriving deputies found two male victims with stab wounds – one of the victims was stabbed in the throat, while the other was stabbed in the stomach, according to the Orange County Register.
One of the men died of his injuries.
Shops Boulevard was closed to the public early Thursday as evidence was being collected.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)