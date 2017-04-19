15-Year-Old Utah Boy Accused Of Calling In Bomb Threat To Chino Hills High School

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA.com) — The Chino Hills Police Department and San Bernardino County Sherriff’s have announced the arrest of a 15-year-old Utah boy for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Chino Hills High School earlier this month.
Officials said on Tuesday, April 4, around 12:57 p.m., Chino Hills Deputies responded to the school following a phoned-in threat.
The campus was immediately placed on lockdown, and a search for a suspicious object began.
All students were moved to a location deemed to be safe. Roads were also closed during the search.
No suspicious objects were located.
During an investigation, it was determined the suspect was a 15-year-old Utah resident.
The suspect was arrested in Utah by local authorities yesterday. He will be charged with a Utah penal code of “threat of terrorism.”
The boy’s connection to Chino Hills High, if any, was not disclosed.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sergeant Dan Babel or the MET Team at the Chino Hills Police Department or WeTip at 1 (800) 78-CRIME