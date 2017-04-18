Transient Suspected In North Hollywood Doughnut Shop Altercation

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A transient suspected of fighting with a Yum Yum Donuts employee in North Hollywood was taken into custody early Tuesday after a two-hour manhunt.
The apparent altercation was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. as a possible robbery or attempted robbery at the doughnut shop, 11699 W. Magnolia Blvd.
The suspect went into the store several times throughout the night and eventually got into a fight with the employee and had an unknown weapon at one point, police said. The suspect was reported to be injured from the fight, but the extent of those injuries were not known.
The LAPD closed off several surrounding streets to look for the suspect, who was eventually found by a K9 officer at Colgate and Magnolia.
The suspect’s name was not released. No other injuries were reported.