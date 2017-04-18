Transient Suspected In North Hollywood Doughnut Shop Altercation

April 18, 2017 6:11 AM
Filed Under: Fight, North Hollywood, Yum Yum Donuts

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A transient suspected of fighting with a Yum Yum Donuts employee in North Hollywood was taken into custody early Tuesday after a two-hour manhunt.

The apparent altercation was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. as a possible robbery or attempted robbery at the doughnut shop, 11699 W. Magnolia Blvd.

The suspect went into the store several times throughout the night and eventually got into a fight with the employee and had an unknown weapon at one point, police said. The suspect was reported to be injured from the fight, but the extent of those injuries were not known.

The LAPD closed off several surrounding streets to look for the suspect, who was eventually found by a K9 officer at Colgate and Magnolia.

The suspect’s name was not released. No other injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia