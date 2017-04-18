Pedestrian Fatally Struck, Dragged By SUV In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A man possibly jogging near a Starbucks in Long Beach was fatally struck by a truck in Long Beach.
The collision happened at 7th and Park Avenue at about 1:10 a.m. Police say the pedestrian had just stepped into the crosswalk when he was struck by an older model Ford Explorer SUV and became pinned.
The driver, a man in his 80s, was apparently disoriented by the crash and continued driving for about a block before stopping at 6th and Park. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.
The elderly driver was questioned, but released. It will be up to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to decide whether to pursue any charges against the driver.
“Because of his age and his confusion after the accident, typically we would refer him to DMV for a reevaluation to make sure he’s safe to drive,” Long Beach police Lt. Melvin McGuire said.
The intersection remained closed during the investigation.