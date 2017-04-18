Man Who Went Berserk At 7-11 After Card Was Declined For Candy Has Been Arrested

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Earlier this month security video was released showing what looked at first like a normal transaction at a 7-Eleven. Then the customer suddenly a goes berserk on the cashier when he is told his debit card is declined. Police say they have arrested a 41-year-old man in that attack.
The customer is seen on tape belting the cashier in the head and then taking out his rage on the registers and computers on the counter. He then grabs a handful of bananas and hurls them at the other cashier. His violent tantrum came after he was unable to buy a pack of M&M’s.
Daniel Fine was found Tuesday morning at a sober living home around the corner from the convenience store where the infamous security video of the incident was recorded in February, police said.
The young 7-11 clerk, who had just started working there quit the job and told the owner he has no interest in coming back. The man’s quick rampage cost the store a few thousand dollars in damage, the owner says.
Police say Fine has assaulted others in the past.