LA Counters Proposed Travel Ban With ‘#EveryoneIsWelcome’ Tourism Campaign

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — City tourism officials hope to lure more visitors to Los Angeles with a new ad campaign apparently targeted at a proposed travel ban by the Trump administration.
A video from the The “Discover Los Angeles” campaign features the tagline “Everyone is welcome” along with paper planes “flying” over various multi-ethnic communities and several local landmarks, including Olvera Street, Venice Beach and the Original Farmer’s Market.
Notable local cameos in the ad include street art by Shepard Fairey and Madonna’s choreographer Megan Lawson and dancer Jo’Artis Ratti, while “Angelenos who were plucked off the streets of L.A. in real-time” make up about half the cast.
The roughly 90-second spot – set to “Real Love Baby” by L.A.’s own Father John Misty – also reinforces messaging from city officials on diversity by featuring two men kissing on a staircase and a transgender woman taking a photo of three Indian women.
“Diversity and inclusivity have always been cornerstones of Los Angeles culture, but there has never been a more crucial time to reinforce these points,” said Discover Los Angeles president and CEO Ernest Wooden Jr. “As one of the planet’s most diverse metro areas with residents hailing from 140 countries who speak more than 224 different languages, Los Angeles is uniquely poised to launch such a campaign.”
While Los Angeles County saw a record 47.3 million visitors in 2016, some officials have warned Trump’s proposed travel ban could translate into as much as $736 million in international tourist spending, according to the Los Angeles Times.
