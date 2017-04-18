Hesperia Carjacker Pistol-Whips Driver, Runs Him Over, Police Say

April 18, 2017 8:11 PM
Filed Under: Carjacking, Hesperia
Surveillance image of the suspect. (Hesperia Police Department)

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for an armed man who carjacked a sedan outside a Hesperia liquor store Sunday evening, beat the victim with a gun and then ran over him while speeding away.

The carjacking occurred at around 7:20 p.m. in the 15600 block of Bear Valley Road, outside the Royal Liquor store.

The victim told Hesperia police he had exited the liquor store and walked to his 2009 Nissan Altima when the suspect approached him, pulled out a handgun and beat him with it.

Despite an attempt by the victim to fight him off, the suspect got into the victim’s car and sped away, running over the victim’s leg in the process, police said.

The suspect and the stolen car remains at large. Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released. He is described as Hispanic, with a medium build, a goatee and glasses. The Altima may have rear end damage.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 760-947-1500 or 1-800-78-CRIME.

