Body Found In Car Towed To Westlake District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Homicide and coroner’s investigators were sent to the Westlake District Tuesday morning after a body was found in a vehicle.
The body was reported at 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of South Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Irma Mota said.
It appeared the vehicle had been towed to that location, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the deceased was the one who towed it, Mota said.
Homicide investigators were summoned to determine the cause of death of the person, reportedly a Hispanic man in his 30s.
The area was blocked off by police for the investigation.
