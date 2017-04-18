Body Found In Car Towed To Westlake District

April 18, 2017 7:12 AM
Filed Under: body found, Body In Car, Westlake District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Homicide and coroner’s investigators were sent to the Westlake District Tuesday morning after a body was found in a vehicle.

The body was reported at 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of South Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Irma Mota said.

It appeared the vehicle had been towed to that location, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the deceased was the one who towed it, Mota said.

Homicide investigators were summoned to determine the cause of death of the person, reportedly a Hispanic man in his 30s.

The area was blocked off by police for the investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia