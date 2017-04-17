Sewage Spill Shuts Down Portion Of Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A grease backup in a main pipe led to about 5,000 gallons of sewage flooding into the ocean in Laguna Beach, prompting a shutdown of beach access that could be reopened as early as Tuesday, officials said.
The spill was noticed about 7 p.m. Friday as sewage oozed out of a manhole at Gaviota Drive due to a blockage in a main sewage line, according to Anthony Martinez of the Orange County Environmental Health Department.
About 6,000 gallons came out, but approximately 1,000 was recovered, Martinez said.
Initially the beach closure extended from Legion Street to Bluebird Canyon Drive, but now affects 500 feet north of Brooks Street and 250 feet south of it, Martinez said.
The beach could be reopened Tuesday, but the closure could extend another couple of days, Martinez said.
