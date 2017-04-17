Pedestrian Killed By Metrolink Train In East LA

April 17, 2017 11:23 PM
Filed Under: East Los Angeles, Train Crash

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in East Los Angeles Monday evening.

The pedestrian was struck about 9 p.m. in the area of Whiteside Street and Bonnie Beach Place, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Metrolink reported that the victim was struck by train 334 on the San Bernardino Line. The crash shut down the tracks at Cal State L.A. station. Several trains on the San Bernardino Line were delayed or cancelled. As of 11:20 p.m., the tracks were still closed.

The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, a dispatcher said.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

